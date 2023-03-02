JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBLU. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

