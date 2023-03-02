Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 97,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 379,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $151.98. 4,407,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,199,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.23 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $395.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Get Rating

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

