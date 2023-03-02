JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target to $70.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. ESAB has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Insider Transactions at ESAB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,729 shares of company stock worth $596,645.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,710,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

