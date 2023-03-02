JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) to Neutral

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XMTR. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Xometry Stock Down 39.5 %

Xometry stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. Xometry has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $64.35.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $581,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,363. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Foundry Group Next LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 832.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

