Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CFO Michael Mason Sells 11,205 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

KPTI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,837. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 373,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.