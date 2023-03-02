KeyCorp Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $67.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $55.35 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.