Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG) Insider Nicholas Revell Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsland Minerals Limited (ASX:KNG – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Revell bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,900.00 ($8,040.54).

Nicholas Revell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 14th, Nicholas Revell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$1,660.00 ($1,121.62).

On Thursday, January 12th, Nicholas Revell acquired 40,000 shares of Kingsland Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$6,600.00 ($4,459.46).

About Kingsland Minerals

Kingsland Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits, as well as base metal mineralization. Its projects portfolio includes the Allamber, Shoobridge, Woolgni, and Mount Davis projects located in the Northern Territory; and the Lake Johnston project located in Western Australia.

