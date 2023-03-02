KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s previous close.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 123,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 213,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 461,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,826,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

