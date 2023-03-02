Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 12.5%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 115,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 162,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

