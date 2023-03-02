Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading Down 2.3%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Koninklijke Vopak Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.55.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

