Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.75 EPS.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,735,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

