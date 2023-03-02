Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $102,160.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 689,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after buying an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

