Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kroger also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.75.

Kroger Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $45.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,902,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kroger by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

