Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.

KYMR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

