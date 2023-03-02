Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.90.
KYMR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $44.74.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
