Legend of RPS Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $135.47 Million (LRPS)

Legend of RPS (LRPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Legend of RPS token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Legend of RPS has a total market cap of $135.47 million and approximately $19.62 worth of Legend of RPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Legend of RPS has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Legend of RPS Token Profile

Legend of RPS was first traded on August 4th, 2022. Legend of RPS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Legend of RPS is rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official message board is medium.com/@rpsgame.world. Legend of RPS’s official Twitter account is @legend_rps.

Legend of RPS Token Trading

