Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 422,595 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Liberty Global Profile

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.03. The stock had a trading volume of 428,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,474. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

