Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.22. 464,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,199,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Livent Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

