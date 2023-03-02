Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $22.22. 464,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,199,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.
Livent Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Livent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
