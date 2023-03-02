LooksRare Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $78.59 million and $15.13 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

