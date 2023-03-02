Loop Capital Boosts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $82.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Floor & Decor from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $88.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

