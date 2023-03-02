Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $78.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.