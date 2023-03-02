Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.60-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.0-$90.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.66 billion. Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.42. 2,101,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,840. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.00.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

