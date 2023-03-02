Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LAZR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.77.

LAZR stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $16.62.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,672,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 863,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,538,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,489,000 after buying an additional 178,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 180,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,924,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739,734 shares during the period. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

