Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.80 million-$465.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.32 million. Luxfer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.00- EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer Trading Up 0.4 %

LXFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.09. 29,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 57.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 619.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Luxfer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.