MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $95.64 million and $3,909.22 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

