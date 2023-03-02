Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $39.20 million and approximately $62,456.22 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00039775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00022526 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00220009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,353.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001333 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $72,083.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

