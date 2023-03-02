Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.47

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.47 and traded as high as C$10.70. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.68, with a volume of 133,156 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$939.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.49.
Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of C$201.72 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9901345 EPS for the current year.
Major Drilling Group International
Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.
