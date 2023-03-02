Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Up 29.7% in February

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MANU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

MANU stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 1,473,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,602. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Manchester United’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Manchester United by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Manchester United by 13.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after buying an additional 500,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

