Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

MAR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.22. 606,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock worth $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

