Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after buying an additional 222,244 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.7% during the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,376. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

