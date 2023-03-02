Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.19.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -283.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.