Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) VP Kevin L. Stuck Sells 2,760 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.67. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 103.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Matson in the third quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Matson by 69.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 49.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 13.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

