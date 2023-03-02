Mayville Engineering’s (MEC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MEC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of MEC stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of 102.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

About Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

