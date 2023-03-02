MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Up 5.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.96. 179,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 303,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Compass Point began coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of MBIA

MBIA Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,702,000 after acquiring an additional 563,298 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,141,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,517,000 after acquiring an additional 324,519 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.