MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Trading Up 5.8%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.98 and last traded at $12.96. 179,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 303,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on MBI. StockNews.com raised MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Compass Point began coverage on MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
MBIA Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.23.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
