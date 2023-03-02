MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.94

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and traded as high as $13.00. MediWound shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 32,147 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWD. Cowen increased their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MediWound currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.
MediWound Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in January 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
