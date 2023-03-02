Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Medtronic has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Medtronic has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Medtronic to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,984,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

