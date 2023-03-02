MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Director Charles V. Baltic III Acquires 81,500 Shares of Stock

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) Director Charles V. Baltic III purchased 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,322.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $317,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $275,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 476,251 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

