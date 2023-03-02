MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Director Charles V. Baltic III Acquires 81,500 Shares of Stock

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) Director Charles V. Baltic III purchased 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $18,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,322.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
