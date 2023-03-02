Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and traded as high as $8.85. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 607 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

