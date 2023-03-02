MELD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.51 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $26.51 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,555,057,688 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/meld-labs.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01685205 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,536,319.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

