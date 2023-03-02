MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

MeridianLink stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 390.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,598.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MeridianLink by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

