Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Sell Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Mesoblast stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

