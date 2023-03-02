Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MEOH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 639,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $23,513,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

