Metis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,218.71 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $205,218.71 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metis

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

