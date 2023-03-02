Metis 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $205,218.71 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Metis has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Metis token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and $205,218.71 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002017 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.51 or 0.00424594 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.55 or 0.28699732 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.
About Metis
Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.
Metis Token Trading
