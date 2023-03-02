Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Dan Karlin Sells 3,577 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) insider Dan Karlin sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $12,555.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,372.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Karlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Dan Karlin sold 1,211 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $3,257.59.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,706. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 178,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 238,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $22.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

