Mizuho Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $120.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.5 %

Global Payments stock opened at $111.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.47.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

