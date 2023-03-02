MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the January 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. 54,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

