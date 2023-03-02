MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

MoneyLion Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE ML traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 379,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,294. MoneyLion has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.