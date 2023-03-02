Morgan Stanley Trims Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Target Price to $61.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.30.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.77. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $84,466.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $84,466.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,403.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 33,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $1,017,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,376,583.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,975 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,472,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.