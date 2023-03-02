Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

NYSE:MSI opened at $263.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

