Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.89.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
