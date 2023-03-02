Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

Featured Articles

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

