MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.93. MVB Financial has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $44.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,459 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 99,176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MVB Financial by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

